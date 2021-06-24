Fireworks Allowed During Greene County Burn Ban

With the 4th of July holiday coming up, some people are getting ready to shoot off fireworks, however, fire officials have concerns. Greene County Sheriff and Jefferson Fire Chief Jack Williams says even though Greene County has been under a burn ban since last week, fireworks are still permitted. He says the county follows state code when it comes to rural residents shooting off fireworks. According to state code, fireworks are allowed between June 1st and July 8th, along with December 10th through January 3rd.