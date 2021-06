It wasn’t long ago that major UK mobile operators announced that they had no plans to re-impose roaming charges after Brexit. At the beginning of the year they unanimously declared that nothing would change in the UK despite leaving the EU. But now the first company does not want to know anything more. The EE provider, which belongs to the BT Group, announced that it will be charged for phone calls, SMS messages and data usage in other European countries for contracts from July 7. From 2022 onwards, UK customers will have to pay 2 pounds per day if they use their mobile phones in the EU and some other European countries.