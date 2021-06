Small, local businesses all over the country have had to adapt the way that they run as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The recent rise in cases due to an increase in variants, many businesses are again facing an uncertain future. For businesses that have struggled through the last few years, the news of yet more delays to an end of the restrictions can cause a great deal of stress. Understanding what you can do to help your business survive in these troubling times can be invaluable knowledge for any business owner.