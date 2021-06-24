Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

AC/GC Superintendent Happy with Success During Pandemic-Impacted Year

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Now that the school year has wrapped up for the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School District, the top administrator shares his thoughts on how the year went. AC/GC Superintendent Dennis McClain says last summer they had to develop a return to learn plan for students, while also constantly making adjustments for COVID-19 mitigation efforts as recommendations and guidelines changed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health. However, other than taking a couple of additional days off during Thanksgiving break to curb the tide of increasing positive cases, McClain believes they had a successful year of having kids in the classroom.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Gc#Google Classroom And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
Related
Glenwood, IAkmaland.com

Glenwood superintendent lauds staff for test score success

(Glenwood) -- At least one KMAland school district has beaten the COVID-related learning gap--if early test scores are an indication. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray discussed the preliminary results of standardized testing in his district in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. Embray credited his staff for focusing on students' education while dealing with COVID-19 protocol at the same time. Glenwood's School Board voted in early May to lift all mask requirements in the district's buildings. The decision came weeks before Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting school districts, cities and counties from instituting face covering mandates.
Palatine, ILJournal & Topics

Dist. 15 Wraps Up Successful Year Despite Pandemic Challenges

Back in July 2020, Palatine Elementary School Dist. 15 introduced two instructional pathways for students to access learning during the 2020-21 school year. Through following local and state guidelines, the district was able to continue offering in-person instruction while ensuring the safety of students and staff. Throughout the year, the...
Collegesmtsunews.com

Graduate Studies analyst builds a plan of success during pandemic

Lyndsey Bennett doesn’t wear a hard hat for her job as senior graduate analyst in the MTSU College of Graduate Studies but the quiet leader uses her skills to help build a blueprint of success for the student from application to graduation. The Murfreesboro native, who is also a MTSU...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Report Links Pivotal Role Of Student Agency, Entrepreneurship Education In Promoting Student Success During Pandemic And In Life

BARRINGTON, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted Learning, a national nonprofit committed to helping students develop resilience and problem-solving skills through entrepreneurship, today published a report that explores the connection between youth enterprise programs, purposeful learning, empowered students and engaged educators. "Learning with a Purpose: Student Agency and the...
North Branch, MNhometownsource.com

Despite pandemic, North Branch highlights successful school year

Keeping their students safely in school despite the pandemic was a priority for North Branch Area Public Schools this past year. During the North Branch School Board meeting June 10, Superintendent Sara Paul went over the accomplishments of the school year that were guided by the district’s goals set at the beginning of the school year.
EducationPosted by
Record-Journal

Superintendent: This was a school year like no other

Last week we celebrated the 2021 graduates of Coginchaug Regional High School, a group that experienced their entire senior year of high school in the shadow of COVID-19. We also ended this most unusual school year for learners at all five of our school campuses, along with others who opted to learn remotely during the pandemic, with field days, class picnics, step-up ceremonies, music performances, and a flurry of athletic contests culminating in two state championships (baseball and softball) for our Blue Devils!
Manatee County, FLBradenton Herald

Grade-level reading scores drop in Manatee County during pandemic school year

The Florida Department of Education has released the scores for its English language arts assessment, a measure of grade-level reading among the state’s third-graders. In Manatee County, there was a decline in third-grade students who scored “satisfactory” or better. The local score dropped 2 percentage points between 2019 and 2021, from 51% to 49% of students hitting the grade-level reading target.
Public Healthtribunenewsnow.com

District investigates the impact of the pandemic on education

As educational institutions scrambled to find ways to provide education during the onslaught of a pandemic requiring seclusion and distancing, for a majority of school districts the solution came in the form of online learning. The dramatic shift from on-campus to online learning was a challenge, not just for young students but also teachers who had never taught under such conditions.
Public HealthGoshen News

Study finds correlation to classroom instruction, spread of COVID-19

That was the major question and debate that school administrators and parents were discussing last year as the world was forced to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though information on the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not as plentiful as it is now, we did know it spread through the air and that it spread quicker in small, indoor spaces that have a lot of people in them. That — coupled with the fact many teachers are older in age and were at a greater risk of severe illness or even death if they caught the virus — made the notion of in-class instruction last spring and fall preposterous.
Barnegat Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Graduation During A Pandemic

BARNEGAT – Barnegat High School celebrated the Class of 2021 with an outdoor ceremony, demonstrating an amazing sense of camaraderie after a challenging year. Shouts and applause rang through the football stadium as each of the 250 graduates accepted their diplomas. It appeared as if they were “all in it together” – because they were.
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Herald

Glenbrook superintendent: Seniors went 'above and beyond' to find success

The Class of 2021 had to endure a number of challenges during their time at the Glenbrooks. In the middle of their junior year, the unthinkable worldwide shutdown happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn't stop any of them from continuing their lives by adapting to a new normal. Students' homes became the classroom, drive-by parades became the new way to celebrate a milestone, and the world was able to stand still and reflect on the little things that matter the most.
Burnsville, MNswnewsmedia.com

Burnsville schools superintendent praised for 'calm leadership' during an unprecedented year

Superintendent Theresa Battle's leadership of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District was once again commended by the school board in an annual performance review. For the second year, Battle, who joined the district in July 2019, received praise for her work strengthening community relationships and her "science and values-driven" leadership during the pandemic, according to a summary of the evaluation.
Charitieswmfe.org

The Pandemic’s Impact On Food Insecurity

Second Harvest of Central Florida CEO Dave Krepcho says the pandemic had a profound impact on the way the food bank operates. For a start, the amount of food going out has nearly doubled. Krepcho, who’s stepping down from the job at the end of the year, reflects on the...
Collegesuticaphoenix.net

Why are Colleges and Universities Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines?

Curious about why so many American colleges and universities have become militant about COVID-19 vaccinations as a requirement for in-person learning? This is, in part, due to an organization you most likely have never heard of – The American College Health Association (ACHA). The American College Health Association (ACHA) was...