AC/GC Superintendent Happy with Success During Pandemic-Impacted Year
Now that the school year has wrapped up for the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School District, the top administrator shares his thoughts on how the year went. AC/GC Superintendent Dennis McClain says last summer they had to develop a return to learn plan for students, while also constantly making adjustments for COVID-19 mitigation efforts as recommendations and guidelines changed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health. However, other than taking a couple of additional days off during Thanksgiving break to curb the tide of increasing positive cases, McClain believes they had a successful year of having kids in the classroom.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com