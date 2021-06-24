AC/GC Superintendent Happy with Success During Pandemic-Impacted Year

That was the major question and debate that school administrators and parents were discussing last year as the world was forced to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though information on the SARS-CoV-2 virus was not as plentiful as it is now, we did know it spread through the air and that it spread quicker in small, indoor spaces that have a lot of people in them. That — coupled with the fact many teachers are older in age and were at a greater risk of severe illness or even death if they caught the virus — made the notion of in-class instruction last spring and fall preposterous.