The people of Gibraltar have been voting in a referendum to amend the country’s draconian abortion laws.Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory in southern Spain with a population of some 32,000 people, has some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, with pregnancy termination legal only under the circumstances it would save a mother’s life. The referendum will decide whether the Crimes (Amendment) Act 2019 should come into force. The amendment would see abortion become legal up to 12 weeks in the case that a mother’s physical or mental health is at risk, or beyond if such damages were deemed...