John F Kennedy Catholic School shuts for Covid case 'fire-break'

Source: https://www.kier.co.uk/media/news-releases/. Kier has been selected to deliver two new blocks for The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School in Stevenage, totalling 5,286m2, as well as extensive landscaping works. It has been appointed by the Department of Education through the Priority School Building Programme Phase 2.The project will consist of constructing two new buildings to accommodate teaching spaces, administration facilities, a new dining area and main hall. These will replace much of the older facilities on site which will be demolished following occupation of the new buildings. The project will also involve some minor refurbishment and extensive landscaping to provide attractive, outdoor spaces following the demolition.Also the former school of British Racing Driver Lewis Hamilton, the new scheme is due to begin on site in summer 2021 and complete at the end of 2023.The Saint John Henry Newman Catholic School is the latest appointment for Kier on the Department for Education Construction Framework. Currently on site is a new replacement 420 pupil primary school at St Joseph’s Catholic School in Bishops Stortford, due to complete in Summer 2021.