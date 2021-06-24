Perry School Board Approves General Fund Transfer

The Perry School Board approved a transfer of funds at a special meeting Tuesday. The Board approved a transfer of approximately $1,899 from the general fund to the student activity fund for protective and safety equipment. Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks says the funds will mostly be used for football equipment. The Board also approved a transfer of approximately $7,505 from the general fund to the student activity fund for activities that fail to meet financial needs due to COVID-19.They also approved another transfer from the general fund to the house fund in the amount of $45,000.