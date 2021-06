The Scott Trust, the sole shareholder of Guardian Media Group, today announces the appointment of Ole Jacob Sunde as its new chair. Ole Jacob joined the Scott Trust in 2015 and was appointed Acting Chair in March 2021. He has been associated with Schibsted ASA, Scandinavia’s largest media group, for 30 years, having been elected to the Schibsted Board in 2000 and serving as its Chair since 2002. He is also the Chair of the Tinius Trust, and a member of the Board of Visitors at Columbia University School of Journalism.