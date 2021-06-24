Cancel
Adel, IA

Reminders For Adel Residents Regarding Fireworks

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

With the Fourth of July coming up fast there are important reminders for Adel residents as it pertains to fireworks ordinances. The City of Adel ordinance does not allow the use of consumer fireworks and novelties. The City of Adel may grant a permit for use of display fireworks, which differentiate between consumer fireworks and novelties under Iowa law, and an organization wanting to do so would need to provide evidence of a competent person handling fireworks and obtain insurance required by City Code.

