Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

COVID-19 Precautions Change and Some Stay the Same for Iowa Court System

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs some of the pandemic restrictions are starting to be relaxed, some precautions remain in place within the Iowa court system. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says one of the rule changes for trials and hearings in the courtroom is for those that have been fully vaccinated or received their second dose for more than two weeks are no longer required to wear a face mask. However, Laehn points out those who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear a mask, but it is on the honor system. Laehn says another aspect that has remained in place since the courts opened in February is adhering to social distancing of at least six feet, which means jury selection takes place off site and the jury sits in the gallery, while the witnesses speak from the jury box.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, IA
Government
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Greene County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Court System#Honor System#Iowa Supreme Court#The Iowa Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. warplanes strike Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq and Syria, this time in response to drone attacks by the militia against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq. In a statement, the U.S. military said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

Witness of building collapse: "It was all just really scary" Nina Le Troadec, a 15-year-old resident of Champlain Towers East, witnessed the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South from her bedroom window. Le Troadec said she and her family were "scared" that their building could collapse too and stayed in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...