COVID-19 Precautions Change and Some Stay the Same for Iowa Court System

As some of the pandemic restrictions are starting to be relaxed, some precautions remain in place within the Iowa court system. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says one of the rule changes for trials and hearings in the courtroom is for those that have been fully vaccinated or received their second dose for more than two weeks are no longer required to wear a face mask. However, Laehn points out those who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear a mask, but it is on the honor system. Laehn says another aspect that has remained in place since the courts opened in February is adhering to social distancing of at least six feet, which means jury selection takes place off site and the jury sits in the gallery, while the witnesses speak from the jury box.