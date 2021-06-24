Concerns Voiced, Jefferson City Council Moves Forward with Feral Cat Colony Ordinance

The Jefferson City Council recently took its first official step toward a solution to its feral cat population. The Council approved the first reading to amend its animal control ordinance by adding language for feral cat colonies. The proposed additions include identifying feral cat colonies, where those who are deemed as caretakers are responsible for caring, feeding, and sheltering feral cats, along with implementing a Trap-Neuter-Release program (TNR), which Jefferson Mayor Matt Gordon says the city is willing to pay to have cats go through the TNR program.