“Vaccine in the arm, food on the plate and get out Bolsonaro" protest in Porto Alegre (RS). Photo: Jorge Leão. The conclusion is unanimous. The actions on June 19 for “vaccine in the arm, food on the plate and get out Bolsonaro,” were bigger than the mobilizations of May 29. According to the organizers, activities were organized in around 400 cities in all of the states in the country. Despite the rain which caused the cancellation of actions in some regions, around 750,000 protesters took to the streets, 25% more than the protests last month.