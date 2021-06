Apple’s iOS 14.5 will come with an exciting new way of unlocking your iPhone, but there are security considerations to take into account. Here’s what you need to know. There’s no doubt about it—iOS 14.5 is going to be one of the biggest updates of Apple’s latest iPhone operating system. That’s because iOS 14.5 comes with an exciting new way of unlocking your phone while wearing a mask, and the game-changing anti-tracking privacy change that’s been in the making for months.