Microsoft fixes one of Windows 10’s most annoying bugs

By Matt Hanson
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs far as Windows 10 problems go, a recent bug might have been the most annoying, as it caused some PCs to emit a high-pitched screeching noise when certain apps were used. Thankfully, though, it’s now been fixed by Microsoft. The issue was introduced in the KB5000842 update, released in...

