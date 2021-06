Age of empires It is one of the most important series in the genre of RTS (Real Time Strategy). We run historical empires in it, and our goal is to create the most powerful state. To do this, you need to develop agriculture, science or religion, but most of all the development of the army. With its help we can not only defend ourselves, but also embark on the conquest of neighboring empires. Since the last part was released Toys It’s been 16 years now, but the patience of the fans will be rewarded later this year.