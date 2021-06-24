Cancel
Entertainment

Entertainment calendar

Troy Record
 4 days ago

Please email entertainment listings to entertainment518@digitalfirstmedia.com. This calendar is being regularly updated to reflect all event cancellations and postponements. However, it is recommended that readers contact event organizers before they attend. For the most updated version of the calendar, please visit saratogian.com or troyrecord.com. Thursday, June 24, 2021. BUTLER PARK:...

PRESERVE THE BOUNTY: A series of virtual home food preservation classes will be offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension Albany County this spring and summer. Wednesday, June 16th from 1 to 2:30pm Jammin’! Making jam or jelly seems to be everyone’s favorite food preservation activity, but it is not necessarily easy! Come learn the magic behind making sweet spreads and the basics of boiling water canning. Register here: https://cornell.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pc-qsrD4tH9YPmJ2MS6NbHmjfxOgEEJ83. Classes are virtual (via Zoom) until further notice. Call or email Karen with any questions or if you have trouble registering. Leave a message at 518- 765-3552.
STUFFED SHELLS DINNER: Saratoga – Wilton Elks Lodge #161 presents a Stuffed Shells Dinner for curbside pick up Wednesday, June 16, 4:30-6 p.m. Call 518-584-2585 Monday or Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon to place an order. Menu includes Stuffed Shells, Meatballs,. Sweet Sausage, Tossed Salad, Garlic Toast. Dinner for...
STRIDE DISABILITY AWARENESS 5K: Assemblyman Jake Ashby will deliver words of inspiration and hope to kids with disabilities, combat-injured veterans, and adults with special needs as they line up in front of the Amphitheatre at Jennings Landing this Saturday, June 19th, at 9:00 a.m. to conquer the 5k course that passes through Albany’s Corning Preserve. Athletes from STRIDE Adaptive Sports with physical and developmental disabilities will walk, run, and even roll their way across the finish line in special three-wheeled hand cycles. They will be joined by able-bodied runners from all around the Capital Region, completing the 5k to advocate for equal opportunity in sports and raise funds for STRIDE Adaptive Sports programs. Chip timing will be provided by ARE Event Productions, and the Presenting Sponsor of the event will be American National Insurance Company, which will have a team of participants on hand and will hand out the prizes for each division. Tickets for the 12th Annual “Strides 4 STRIDE” event are available for $25 online at www.stride.org. The inclusive, family-oriented event features virtual or on-site participation and offers casual or competitive options, so there is something for everyone. There will be refreshments including Stewarts ice cream and food from Hannaford. Tickets will also be available the day of the event with an added surcharge. All proceeds will go to STRIDE Adaptive Sports to help keep its 18 adaptive sport and recreational programs fully-funded. STRIDE programs use special adaptive equipment and unique instructional methods to help people with disabilities overcome their physical and mental/emotional limitations so they can play sports and enjoy an active lifestyle. Questions about STRIDE Programs can be directed to Megan Evans, Program Director, at 518-598-1279, mevans@stride.org. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be obtained from Patrick Hayslett, Development Director, at 518-598-1279, phayslett@stride.org.