Entertainment calendar

STRIDE DISABILITY AWARENESS 5K: Assemblyman Jake Ashby will deliver words of inspiration and hope to kids with disabilities, combat-injured veterans, and adults with special needs as they line up in front of the Amphitheatre at Jennings Landing this Saturday, June 19th, at 9:00 a.m. to conquer the 5k course that passes through Albany’s Corning Preserve. Athletes from STRIDE Adaptive Sports with physical and developmental disabilities will walk, run, and even roll their way across the finish line in special three-wheeled hand cycles. They will be joined by able-bodied runners from all around the Capital Region, completing the 5k to advocate for equal opportunity in sports and raise funds for STRIDE Adaptive Sports programs. Chip timing will be provided by ARE Event Productions, and the Presenting Sponsor of the event will be American National Insurance Company, which will have a team of participants on hand and will hand out the prizes for each division. Tickets for the 12th Annual “Strides 4 STRIDE” event are available for $25 online at www.stride.org. The inclusive, family-oriented event features virtual or on-site participation and offers casual or competitive options, so there is something for everyone. There will be refreshments including Stewarts ice cream and food from Hannaford. Tickets will also be available the day of the event with an added surcharge. All proceeds will go to STRIDE Adaptive Sports to help keep its 18 adaptive sport and recreational programs fully-funded. STRIDE programs use special adaptive equipment and unique instructional methods to help people with disabilities overcome their physical and mental/emotional limitations so they can play sports and enjoy an active lifestyle. Questions about STRIDE Programs can be directed to Megan Evans, Program Director, at 518-598-1279, mevans@stride.org. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be obtained from Patrick Hayslett, Development Director, at 518-598-1279, phayslett@stride.org.