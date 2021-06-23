Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

State of Mind, Episode 2: O Sister, Where Art Thou?

By Texas Monthly
Texas Monthly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, executive editor Skip Hollandsworth spotted a photo on the wall of the Texas Prison Museum in Huntsville: a Depression-era portrait of a group of young women in cowgirl costumes. Skip decided he had to know more about who these women were, and in this week’s episode of State of Mind, he recounts the story he pieced together about the unlikely radio superstars who disappeared suddenly at the height of their fame.

www.texasmonthly.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Huntsville, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Huntsville, TX
City
Goree, TX
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Monthly#Depression#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Google
Related
TV & VideosTexas Monthly

State of Mind, Episode 3: A Life Surrounded by Vinyl

Horacio “Dusty” Oliveira grew up collecting records—from his uncle, his parents, and eventually a radio promotion list he still can’t quit—creating a musical patchwork that sparked his career as the Latin Grammy–nominated DJ El Dusty. His thousands of records also tethered him to his hometown of Corpus Christi, where he’s helping reinvent cumbia and making space to support a new generation of artists.
Austin, TXTexas Monthly

Daniel Johnston’s Drawings Are as Wildly Inventive as His Music

Though Daniel Johnston is best known for his music, he was also a prolific visual artist who created thousands of drawings and sketches. By far the most famous of these is Hi, How Are You, the now-iconic black and white image of a frog with eyes that look like antennas. Originally drawn for the cover of Johnston’s 1983 cassette, Hi, How Are You: The Unfinished Album, the frog and his friendly question still adorn a brick wall at Guadalupe and Twenty-first streets near the University of Texas. Johnston painted them there 28 years ago, and though the Sound Exchange record store that commissioned the mural is long gone, the art is world-famous. Kurt Cobain wore it on a T-shirt for several public appearances, and last year the streetwear brand Supreme released a shirt featuring the work. Since 2018, Austin mayor Steve Adler has declared January 22, Johnston’s birthday, to be “Hi, How Are You Day,” a mental-health awareness effort led by a nonprofit, the Hi, How Are You Project. It’s clear that the image still resonates—but the sheer scale of its success also threatens to flatten Johnston, who died at 58 in 2019 of a suspected heart attack, into a bumper sticker or an Instagram post. He risks becoming a symbol, rather than a complex, flawed human being and serious artist worthy of critical consideration.
TV Seriesbookriot.com

Episode 105 You Gotta Listen For The Clues

Tune in as Katie and Nusrah talk about mysteries that work great on audio for Audiobook Appreciation Month!. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more mystery/thriller recs and news, sign up for our Unusual Suspects newsletter!. Pretty Things by Janelle Brown. Narrators: Julian...
Entertainmenttheartofeducation.edu

The Art of SEL, Episode 6: Responsible Decision-Making

Episode six of The Art of SEL dives into the idea of responsible decision-making, and how we can help students make caring and constructive decisions in a variety of settings. Jonathan welcomes teachers Corey Bulman and Adrian Vance Hawk to talk about why teachers should model the decision-making process for their students, and how what we do in the art room can help students realize how their actions and reactions impact others. Full Episode Transcript Below.
San Francisco, CAacademyart.edu

Creative Mind Podcast Episode 44: Mike Shafia on Producing Oscar-Worthy Films

Listen in as Mike walks us through not only how the production of an Oscar-winning film runs, from start to finish, and everything in between. When the script for the short film Two Distant Strangers came into his hands to be co-produced by his production company Cinedyne Films, Mike Shafia knew right away it was an Oscar contender. “Just for me personally, I was able to see this script and think this links very profoundly with the cultural movement of this year,” said Mike Shafia, our guest on this week’s Creative Mind podcast.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Superman And Lois - O Mother Where Art Thou? - Review

This will kind of serve as another two-part review for the previous two episodes. Life yet again has done what it's done best and has prevented me from reviewing on time!. In a way, I like that I can meld the two most recent episodes into one review, because I honestly thought "Loyal Subjekts" was a bit of an uneventful episode while "O Mother Where Art Thou?" proved to be much more engaging to me. It's not that the episode was bad, just that it didn't quite keep up the momentum the previous episodes had established. The bulk of the episode surrounded Clark helping Jordan deal with his emerging frost powers, and Sarah preparing for her talent show. While those storylines provided some heartfelt moments, they felt a little too much like filler plots. The Lois/Edge rivalry felt like it had stalled a bit too, making it seem like the episode would end up being a simple bridge to the season's back half.
Los Angeles, CAUSC News

A political science alumna speaks her mind on the art canvas

Los Angeles’ most beautiful sunsets usually occur when a forest fire is raging. The sky flares orange, hot pink and lavender as smoke drifts across the L.A. basin. Instagram feeds fill with shots of the neon sky as news reports tally up the acres burnt. These are the sunsets that...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Impossible is just a state of mind – Josefine

Everyone has dreams and goals. However, very few people actually achieve them. This is because majority of us let our limits hold us back. These limits take various forms. Examples are physical inability, doubt, fear or a negative past. When you meet your personal limits, you feel resistance. This makes everything feel much harder to accomplish.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Wait, Why Isn’t A New Episode Of ‘Extreme Sisters’ On?!

Tomorrow is Sunday and TLC fans know that that means — time for a new episode of Extreme Sisters. Unfortunately, you are in for a bit of a disappointment when you tune in to TLC tomorrow night only to find out a new episode of Extreme Sisters is not on. Is the show on some sort of break? Is this a midseason pause? Will there be a new episode next week?
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: Defending Phish

The comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.
Hair Carefreeweekly.com

When Hair Gel Met Sally and Brothel, Where Art Thou

I’m a 28-year-old woman. My boyfriend of three months is a great person, and I started to think he might be The One. However, he got a new haircut — one that had him using excessive gel. Looking at him, I felt a wave of revulsion and needed to get away…permanently. I don’t understand the sudden change in my feelings.
DesignTrendHunter.com

Mindful Interactive Art Installations

The Metronome installation is one of the more reflective exhibits to come out of this year's London Design Biennale. The art installation, a collaborative effort between Alter-Projects and Servaire & Co, uses the senses to stimulate the viewer's memory. The Metronome installation is centered around a golden metronome that oscillates back and forth while diffusing a scent. Alongside the scents that pour from the object, Steve Lastro designed an ASMR soundscape as the backing track. Together, these elements trigger memories by unlocking the senses.
Duncan, OKDuncan Banner

‘Walk the chalk’: Duncan Library hosts artistic minds in chalk art contest

On a mission to show off their creative skills, dozens of children and teenagers joined in on the fun of Duncan Public Library’s annual chalk art contest on Friday, June 18. Participants were categorized by ages and given an hour to draw. First through third place winners were recognized and rewarded with prizes provided with the support of the Friends of the Duncan Public Library group, including slime making kits, chemistry sets, rockets and more.
Visual Artktep.org

STATE OF THE ARTS - The Remains of COVID

The Remains of COVID is a project inspired by the sudden death of Daniel Hernandez’ beloved mother Lucia. After she passed, he sat for days in his childhood home surrounded by her personal items. The COVIDing of Lucia (condlences from…) is a small series of stark still lifes of the...
ComicsIGN

Valorant Episode 3: Act 1 Update - KAY/O Abilities Explained

Valorant Episode 3: Act 1 is here with a fresh new update of balancing changes, Year One rewards, and a new Agent. Agent KAY/O is the first robotic Agent added to the roster and also brings in his suppression abilities which strip other Agents of their own abilities in a fight. Here's everything you need to know about KAY/O and Episode 3.