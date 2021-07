The UK government's minister for Brexit, Lord David Frost, has said that it is not his responsibility to solve the touring crisis faced by musicians in the wake of Brexit. In a recent select committee hearing with ministers, despite UK prime minister Boris Johnson confirming that Lord Frost would "fix" the current EU touring crisis, the MP told peers that it was up to "the department for digital, culture, music and sport to take it forward with our embassies" and that the UK “took a decision to end free movement" that inevitably "brings big change”.