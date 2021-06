CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Ending our cool weekend with more cool air heading into Monday. Throughout the weekend we experienced isolated rain showers and thunderstorms throughout much of the Central and Eastern parts of Wyoming. Rain totals were not very significant throughout the weekend and most of the events maintained brief showers with occasional heavy rainfall/lightning strikes. Overall, winds remained variable leading to a nice break of a weekend from all the hot dry weather we have experienced for the last two weeks. As the cold front passed through Friday, the abundance of moisture that was brought by the system interacted with a couple of shortwave troughs from North U.S. which has produced rain/thunderstorms this weekend.