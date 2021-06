By Sean Jones: David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) says he’ll be ready to take on Canelo Alvarez soon once he’s positioned himself to fight for his titles. Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) is fighting for the undisputed championship at 168 in September. But after that fight, he and Benavidez need to go at it for the true supremacy for the super middleweight division..