Raymond Arthur Buhr died unexpectedly at his home on May 18, 2021 in Arlington Texas. Ray was born on January 20, 1963 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Harry and Mary Lou (Miller) Buhr. He was raised and educated in Frazee, MN and graduated with the class of 1981. Ray lived in many places after highschool; Florida, Hawaii, and Brainerd MN, just to name a few.