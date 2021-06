Yellow Days is headed on a U.S. and Canada tour run with a Los Angeles date at the Fonda! Yellow Days will headline the Fonda Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Tickets to Yellow Days at the Fonda go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $25 and the show is all ages. Fans can access the artist presale on Wednesday, June 17 at 10am. Stay tuned for the password. An additional vene presale will take place Thursday, June 17 at 10am. Access the presale by using the following ticket link and password: YELLOWBEAT.