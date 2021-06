BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-24) fell to the Bowie Baysox 10-0 on Sunday afternoon as Bowie won the six-game series at Mirabito Stadium. Bowie (25-9) got on the board in the first on an Adley Rutschman two-run home run off of Luc Rennie, Rutschman’s tenth of the year. Bowie would score runs in six of the first seven innings. Patrick Dorian had a two-run triple to center in the third, Chris Hudgins hit a two-run homer in the fourth, and Doran Turchin tacked on a solo homer in the fifth. Turchin now has three homers in his last two games after not having any coming into Saturday’s contest.