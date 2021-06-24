Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G – Review at Opticallimits: “best APS-C standard zoom lens there is on the market today”

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer. There aren’t a lot of 28mm lenses on the market right now. But if you were to make any sort of predictions, a Sony 28mm f1.8 lens would be next up. Alternatively, one might consider a 28mm f1.4 G Master. Something like this would add to the stunning collection of lenses Sony already has. Years ago, I was saying that companies need to offer lots of variations to their lenses. And I still believe that to be the case. But with so many mirrorless options out there, these lenses need to stand out from the pack. So how could another Sony 28mm lens stand out?