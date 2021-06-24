Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G – Review at Opticallimits: “best APS-C standard zoom lens there is on the market today”
E 16-55mm F2.8 G at Amazon, BHphoto, Adorama, FocusCamera. In EU at Calumet DE, Park UK, WexUK. Opticallimits tested the Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G lens and concluded:. Let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way immediately – the Sony E 16-55m f/2.8 G is not meant to be used without image auto-correction – Sony is making this clear in the settings as well. You can’t switch off distortion correction for JPGs. While this may be disappointing at this price point, most users won’t really care about this question anyway.www.sonyalpharumors.com