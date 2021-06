The past few years have not been the greatest for the Houston Astros organization. The franchise has been marred ever since their cheating scandal came to light after winning the World Series in 2017. After that was discovered, Astros Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were fired. Ever since then, players involved with the 2017 Astros team have been ridiculed by MLB fans across the country during games and on social media.