Citing environmental and transparency concerns, the World Bank on Thursday refused to accept El Salvador’s request for technical help in implementing bitcoin as legal tender in the country.“While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings,” a spokesperson at the World Bank – an international financial institution that provides loans and grants to low- and middle-income countries – told Reuters.Last week El Salvador made history by becoming the first country in the world to formally adopt the cryptocurrency with its Bitcoin Law approved by...