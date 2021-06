COURTESY OF THE NORTH AND SOUTH RIVERS WATERSHED ASSOCIATION. The North and South Rivers Watershed Association will host its 31st annual Great River Race from July 24-Aug. 7. This year, there will be two ways to race. The virtual race will be held from July 24-Aug. 6, and the live race is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7. There will be two courses to choose from for the virtual race and participants can submit their race times from July 24-Aug. 6. Registration will be online only; there will be no day of registration for the live race.