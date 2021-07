CONCORD — The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will host its monthly online Super Stellar Friday series as senior educator Dave McDonald talks about Pluto and New Horizons via Zoom webinar on Fri., July 2 at 7:00 p.m. The most favorable time to see Pluto in the sky is this July, so Dave will guide attendees on a quest to find the dim planet. He will also discuss recent discoveries about Pluto and what it means to be a planet. Later he will provide an update on New Horizons’ recent accomplishments as it speeds toward the edge of the solar system. Following the presentation, Dave will answer audience questions in a Q&A session. Online registration is required to access the presentation; see the museum’s website, starhop.com, to register and submit questions in advance. This event is free, but donations are welcome.