Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal are both desperately trying to cling onto relevance. Since the Brazilian’s Barcelona dream turned into a nightmare, Coutinho has gone from being a £121 million player to a forgotten man. A loan move to Bayern Munich in 2019/20 was far from an unmitigated success, but a brace in an 8-2 Champions League rout of his parent club at least did something to elevate him back into the public consciousness. However, a relatively promising return to Catalonia in 2020/21 was cut short by a serious injury: the ex-Liverpool playmaker is now in danger of slipping off the radar altogether.