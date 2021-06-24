Cancel
Pets of the Week

By Chico Er
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

Description: A beautiful 2-year-old brown tabby domestic shorthair mix, Chimichurri is friendly, playful and talkative once she gets to know you. She can be shy at first. Chimichurri likes other cats but is not a fan of dogs. She is sponsored, so the adoption fee has been taken care of.

