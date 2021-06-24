Russia's Sakhalin LNG plans major maintenance in July-August

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Sakhalin Energy plans to stop output for around a month starting in July to carry out maintenance, the company said on Thursday, without giving a precise date.

It said the annual loading schedule from Sakhalin-2 LNG plant for 2021 has taken account of the maintenance, which was agreed a few years ago.

Sakhalin Energy produced and shipped record volumes of LNG in 2020, topping 11.6 million tonnes and accounting for 3.2% of the global LNG demand.

Sakhalin Energy said previously the overhaul would improve safety and cut greenhouse gas emissions. The company supplies LNG to the Asia-Pacific, with major customers in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Equity holders in Sakhalin Energy include Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell and Japanese firms Mitsui and Mitsubishi Corp.