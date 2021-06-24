Cancel
A Day to Remember drives “buck 20 down I-75” to first number-one radio single, “Everything We Need”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Day to Remember‘s “Everything We Need” is turning into a song to remember. The single is the Florida band’s first-ever number-one radio single, hitting the top spot on the Mediabase Active Rock chart. That “Everything We Need” is the song that earned Jeremy McKinnon and company that accomplishment is something of a full circle moment.

rock947.com
MusicPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

58 Years Ago: Buck Owens Earns His First No. 1 Single

On June 15, 1963, Buck Owens landed his first No. 1 single: the song "Act Naturally." A clever take on feeling down on your luck, the song stars a narrator who feels he's so good at being heartbroken, he'd make a natural star actor: "They're gonna put me in the movies," Owens sings in "Act Naturally." "They're gonna make a big star out of me / We'll make a film about a man that's sad and lonely / And all I gotta do is act naturally." The song is concise and brisk, and marked by a galloping tempo, pinpoint harmonies and twangy guitars.
Musicedm.com

Kennedy One Drops Hypnotic Progressive House Single "Drive"

Kennedy One has unveiled his latest single "Drive," a riveting progressive house single. Prior to the track's release, Kennedy One noted that "Drive" was written "to capture that electrifying feeling when you're on the open road late at night." It does just that, using mesmeric synths and delayed snares in an arrangement that makes time stand still. It's an ideal electronic tune to get lost to while on a long, late-night drive on an open road.
Musicplanetsixstring.com

THE WILDHEARTS Release Lyric Video For New Single 'Remember These Days'

THE WILDHEARTS will release a new studio album, “21st Century Love Songs”, on September 3 through Graphite Records. It is the follow-up to “Renaissance Men”, THE WILDHEARTS‘ highest-charting album since 1994’s “P.H.U.Q.”, which debuted at No. 11. The official lyric video for the LP’s first single, “Remember These Days”, can...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Journey release their first single in over a decade, The Way We Used to Be

American classic-rock band Journey have released The Way We Used To Be, their first single in over a decade. The track – which is the first to feature Journey's current lineup of Neal Schon, Arnel Pineda, Jonathan Cain, Narada Michael Walden, Randy Jackson and Jason Derlatka – features a plethora of soaring, gain-heavy lead guitar lines from Schon interwoven with Pineda's quintessentially Journey-style vocals.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Nashville Pop Artist Kory Shore Gets Vulnerable in Gripping New Track “Blood Sweat & Tears”

In anticipation of his upcoming EP, emerging pop artist Kory Shore offers us a sneak peak with the single release version of his hit “Blood Sweat & Tears”. Gearing up to release a lengthier version of the same track on this summer’s project, his highly-anticipated single “Blood Sweat & Tears” offers a new level of vulnerability that we haven’t seen from Kory. While his previous single grappled with self-doubt, his upcoming track questions exactly what it is that makes him special because after all, we all have blood, sweat and tears. His solemn lyrics paired with the song’s jovial hook brilliantly encapsulates the collective depression felt during COVID while simultaneously embracing the feeling of new opportunities that can only be bred during desperate times. In the chorus, Kory sings “I’ve been told for years, working harder is my gift. But there’s nothing special here because everyone’s got blood, sweat and tears”. If everyone works hard, what is it that makes Kory standapart from the rest? Well, it’s safe to say that we’re seeing that very thing blossom in real time.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

The wild times, final days and last recordings of Alexi Laiho

The last thing Children of Bodom/Bodom After Dark frontman Alexi Laiho ever wanted to do is disappoint fans. That’s why he refused to cancel any shows in late 2009 after the band’s tour bus took a hard turn and he fell out of his tour bus bunk in the middle of the night and crashed to the ground, breaking his clavicle and a rib.
MusicantiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne said that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker. The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his biggest solo hits. Ozzy shared, "My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.'
Musicpopwrapped.com

Theo Kandel Talks New EP ‘Spin Cycle’

Having grown up in New York City learning classical and jazz violin, Theo Kandel has been on a rather musical journey since he was young. That journey has so far seen him receive critical and fan acclaim, and earn himself more than 100,000 followers across several social media platforms. His new EP, ‘Spin Cycle’, is a complex collection, both in terms of instrumentation and its lyrics, and PopWrapped caught up with Theo to find out more about the creative process behind it, the bands and artists he’s most inspired and influenced by and what he’s most looking forward to in the weeks and months ahead.
Musicshutter16.com

Back to Live with Oh He Dead: A Triumphant Return to Union Stage

What’s up everyone, it’s Derek here! I’m back again with another night of music in Washington, DC and this one is a bit special, special for many different reasons. First, to state the obvious, live music is back in full force! Second, this was the first show I’ve been to with a full live band in over a year. Third, it featured one of DC’s hottest bands, Oh He Dead and it was also super special because they sold that sh*t out!!!
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Mount Pleasant, MIMidland Daily News

A Father's Day first: One I never wanted

The other day, I went on a bike ride around Mount Pleasant and passed a lady sitting at a picnic table, with her small dog standing on top of it. Shadows from trees and buildings all around left the two spot lit in the romantic, evening sun. I could not...
West Hollywood, CA959theriver.com

Aerosmith Star Says It’s the End for the Band

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Musicians Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford, Joe Perry, Steven Tyler and Joey Kramer of Aerosmith pose at the press junket to announce their new album "Music From Another Dimension" and upcoming dates for their "Global Warming" tour at the House of Blues on September 18, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)