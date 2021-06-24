A Day to Remember drives “buck 20 down I-75” to first number-one radio single, “Everything We Need”

In anticipation of his upcoming EP, emerging pop artist Kory Shore offers us a sneak peak with the single release version of his hit “Blood Sweat & Tears”. Gearing up to release a lengthier version of the same track on this summer’s project, his highly-anticipated single “Blood Sweat & Tears” offers a new level of vulnerability that we haven’t seen from Kory. While his previous single grappled with self-doubt, his upcoming track questions exactly what it is that makes him special because after all, we all have blood, sweat and tears. His solemn lyrics paired with the song’s jovial hook brilliantly encapsulates the collective depression felt during COVID while simultaneously embracing the feeling of new opportunities that can only be bred during desperate times. In the chorus, Kory sings “I’ve been told for years, working harder is my gift. But there’s nothing special here because everyone’s got blood, sweat and tears”. If everyone works hard, what is it that makes Kory standapart from the rest? Well, it’s safe to say that we’re seeing that very thing blossom in real time.