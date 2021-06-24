Would the Hawks and Suns Be the Most Improbable NBA Finalists?

Let’s go all the way to the Finals where one of you will hopefully win a first ever NBA championship for your city. How do you not love what we’re seeing in the NBA playoffs right now? It isn’t a collection of the blue bloods so much as it’s a collection of “who?” bloods. LeBron and the Lakers, of course, were eliminated in the first round by the upstart Phoenix Suns. The Boston Celtics were gone in the first round as well. The Golden State Warriors never even made it to the first round and were eliminated in the play-in game.