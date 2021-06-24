Cancel
Would the Hawks and Suns Be the Most Improbable NBA Finalists?

By Zach Kram
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody would have believed it if you’d told them, a year ago, that Atlanta and Phoenix were on the brink of the Finals. That’s because both teams had been absolutely abysmal in recent seasons. In the past three seasons before this one, the Hawks and Suns ranked 27th and 28th, respectively, in winning percentage. The Bucks and Clippers, their conference finals competition, ranked third and 10th, with winning records every year.

www.theringer.com
