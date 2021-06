ALIEN BOY - "THE WAY I FEEL" Portland's Alien Boy follow their recent single "Stuck" (Radio Mix) with the announcement of their new album Don't Know What I Am, which comes out August 20 via Get Better Records. It was produced by the band and Nich Wilbur, and mixed and mastered by Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Joyce Manor, etc), and it doesn't include "Stuck" but it does include this great new song "The Way I Feel." It's catchy indie-punk with a hint of shoegaze and ton of emotion.