Enel to launch crowd-funding to involve local communities in green plant building

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
MILAN (Reuters) - Enel will launch crowd funding-like schemes to involve local communities in Italy in the building and financing of green plants, the utility’s renewable energy chief said.

“We are trying to involve the local communities in the project itself,” Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said on Thursday during an online debate on the energy transition.

Bernabei also said one of the main concerns was that there would not be enough people with the right skills to reach the pace required by the energy transition.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Plants#Enel Green Power#Energy Transition#Milan
