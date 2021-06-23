Cancel
Wendy Dio to Take Part in Virtual Signing Event for Upcoming Ronnie James Dio Autobiography

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
KCRR 97.7
KCRR 97.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronnie James Dio's autobiography, "Rainbow in the Dark," is locked in for a July 27 release and Ronnie's widow and longtime manager Wendy Dio will be taking part in a special virtual signing to mark the occasion. Wendy will participate in an hour-long LiveSigning.com event produced by Premiere Collectibles on...

kcrr.com
ABOUT

KCRR 97.7 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Dio
Person
Ronnie James Dio
Person
Mick Wall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiere Collectibles#Dio News#Shout Cancer Fund#Rolling Live Studios
