Wendy Dio to Take Part in Virtual Signing Event for Upcoming Ronnie James Dio Autobiography

In a new interview with Rolling Live Studios, Ronnie James Dio's former wife and longtime manager Wendy Dio spoke about how he popularized the the so-called "devil's horns" hand gesture. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A lot of people claim that it was theirs, and it's okay. It wasn't Ronnie's. It's an old Italian sign called malocchio [the evil eye], to ward off evil. His grandma, when he was about five, used to walk down to town to give his granpa lunch at the steel mill, and he'd see his grandma [doing] the sign — it was, like, warding off evil — and he didn't think about it; it was just part of his heritage. And then when he joined [BLACK] SABBATH, of course, Ozzy [Osbourne, original SABBATH singer] was doing the peace sign. And he didn't wanna do that. And then one day he just did it, and it just took off. And it was just something that Ronnie became popular for."