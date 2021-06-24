Cancel
Vitamin D in body may predict your future death risks

By Knowridge
knowridge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent study, scientists found that the circulating vitamin D levels in the blood may be an effective predictor of future health risks in aging men. The finding suggests the free, precursor form of vitamin D found circulating in the bloodstream is a more accurate predictor of future health and disease risk than total vitamin D.

knowridge.com
