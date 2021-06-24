Want an American-Made Car? Tesla Now Officially Tops That Category, Too.

If you've ever wondered why Teslas have become so popular so quickly, there are numerous factors. These include exceptional performance in vehicles like the Model S Plaid, but arguably the biggest reason that the average person prefers a Tesla is that it has a massive Supercharger network that spans much of the developed world. After all, the biggest fear with an EV is running out of power and having nowhere to recharge. These Superchargers are also much quicker than regular ones, but the good news is that these now won't be exclusively accessible by Teslas, thanks to the EV-maker confirming that it will open the network to other automakers by September 2022.