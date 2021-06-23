Cancel
West Michigan school districts split on requiring masks for students in the classroom

By Trisha McCauley
WWMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials said the COVID-19 Delta variant has spread through pockets of unvaccinated populations in Michigan and across the U.S. While some kids are too young to get vaccinated, a West Michigan school district is letting kids go to summer school without masks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services encouraged schools and childcare providers to continue to mask up indoors if not fully vaccinated.

