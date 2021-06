Vice President Kamala Harris made an unannounced stop at the Paso del Norte port of entry during her trip to El Paso and the southern border on Friday. According to an official in Harris's office, the stop during her trip to Texas will consist of a "tour [of] an area for screening of asylum applicants as they enter from Mexico." Harris will also "view a secondary processing area for migrants, and inspect an outdoor vehicle inspection area used to screen vehicles crossing the border for illegal goods or activities."