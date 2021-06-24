jonetta rose barras: DC’s legislative purgatory

Mayor Announces $51 Gift Cards for District Residents Getting Their First Dose at Select Sites, Chance to Win American Airlines Tickets. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Washington, DC has reached 70% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Bowser is calling on community members to sign up for the third DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action, which will be on Juneteenth (Saturday, June 19) so that DC can continue to make progress in getting all eligible residents vaccinated. The goal of each Day of Action is to engage with neighbors who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 and help them make a plan to get vaccinated. Canvassing shifts will begin at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and those who want to participate can learn more or register for the Day of Action at bit.ly/dayofactiondc.