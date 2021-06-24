jonetta rose barras: DC’s legislative purgatory
Judith Sandalow sat inside the square — the virtual infrastructure made ubiquitous by the coronavirus pandemic as we’ve sought to remain both publicly active and socially distanced, hoping to halt COVID-19’s indiscriminate killing spree. She is executive director of the Children’s Law Center, a nonprofit focused on protecting and defending thousands of vulnerable DC children, many of whom are Black and Brown. Her status as a giant in the city was made clear when DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson described it as a “shocking surprise” but “nice” to see Sandalow herself testifying before his Committee of the Whole. It’s generally her associates who do most of the testifying these days.thedcline.org