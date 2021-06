Knowing which players to avoid as potential fantasy football busts is vital to championship success, so which ones should you avoid in 2021?. Your first-round pick won’t necessarily win you that fantasy football championship, but they could lose it. Much like the NFL Draft, busts come out of fantasy football every year, and 2021 will be no different. Therefore, prior to your fantasy draft, it helps to gauge players who may deem the unfavorable tag of bust. Whether it’s for lack of production or simply not living up to their ADP, there are various reasons to avoid players in fantasy drafts. Let’s take a look at a few players who may fit that bill in 2021.