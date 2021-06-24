Seven Things That Should Be On Your Austin Bucketlist in 2021

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash

Summer is here and there's no shortage of things to do in Austin, Texas. In case you have no summer plans or are looking to be steered in the right direction, I've put together a summer bucket list for you that's guaranteed to allow you have a good time.

1.) Watch the sunset from a rooftop bar

No summer is complete without heading to a rooftop bar with friends and sipping on your favorite cocktail. Austin has some fantastic views to make it even better. You can order your favorite drink and watch the sunset to cap off the night. Places like Edge Rooftop and even Otopia rooftop have some really great ambience, drinks and general vibe.

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

2.) Visit a local Austin craft brewery



There are a ton of great craft breweries in Austin and it's such a wonderful way to spend a summer afternoon. If you prefer, there are also some non-alcoholic options so even if you're not a craft beer enthusiast, you can still have a great summer afternoon at a craft brewery. If you're new to the Austin craft brewery scene, you can start with places like Jester King.

Josh Olalde/Unsplash

3.) Have a picnic at Zilker Park



What's a summer in Austin without a picnic with friends and family at Zilker Park. You can put together a cute set up, grab a huge blanket, tons of food, drinks and entertainment and just soak in the sun with your loved ones. Or even by yourself with a book in hand. A summer picnic is always a good idea and Zilker Park is the perfect place to tick this off your Austin bucketlist.

Photo by Kate Hliznitsova on Unsplash



4.) Go Swing Dancing at The Syndicate



Something unique to do on a summer day in Austin. Summers aren't only for doing the things we are used to, but for also trying something new. And if you want to try something new, why not get a dance partner or friends and take swing dancing classes at The Syndicate. It's a great way to let loose and do something fun this summer.

It costs $5 members / $8 non-members (regular nights)/ $7 members / $10 non-members (live band nights.

5.) Go for a Comedy Show at Esthers Follies



What's a summer in Austin without attending a comedy show at Esthers Follies. This place is iconic and perfect all year round but even better in the summer when you can really kick back and enjoy the fullness of the show. Get ready to laugh till you can laugh no more. Performance times are Thursdays at 8PM, Fridays at 8PM and 10 PM and Saturdays at 8PM and 10PM.

6.) See a drive-in movie at Blue Starlight drive-in

Have you ever seen a drive-in movie? They are so cool and give a different experience from the classic cinema feel. This is not only the perfect way to spend a summer evening but can also double as a date. You can grab your own food (no restrictions) and watch a movie in the comfort of your car. If you've never done a drive-in movie before, this summer may be the right time and you can head to Blue Starlight drive-in to get that started. There are lots of locations in Austin, just pick the one that's most convenient for you.

7.) Attend a festival

Cap off your amazing summer by attending one of Austin's festivals. There are so many to choose from and many of them fall towards the end of summer. For example, there's Outlaw Music Festival in August which is perfect for music lovers and a great way to spend a summer. Make sure to add this to your bucketlist for a well-rounded Austin summer.

Photo by Krists Luhaers on Unsplash