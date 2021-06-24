Photofocus Road Trip: Exploring Lake Tyrrell, Victoria’s “mirror to the sky”

At one point in time in the early 1800s, there was quite a network of rooms and passageways around Pioneer Square. Those spaces were at ground level until the new city of Seattle was constructed in the middle of the 19th century. At that time, all those basements and passageways were covered up and no one used them anymore. However, in recent years, Seattle’s Underground has turned into a tourist destination that has truly made leaps and bounds in being the most popular thing to do in the city. The underground area of Seattle looks just as it did years ago when the floods and fires ravaged the city.