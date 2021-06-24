Cancel
Photofocus Road Trip: Exploring Lake Tyrrell, Victoria’s “mirror to the sky”

By Julie Powell
Photofocus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExploring Lake Tyrrell which is a shallow, salt-crusted depression in the NW of Victoria, Australia. It is Victoria’s largest salt lake (over 70 square miles), however, it is so shallow you can walk just about anywhere and when there is water, it is a great spot for reflective photography. The...

photofocus.com
#Sea Lake#Sky Mirror#Photography#Birds#Depression#Hillbilly Lookout#Tamron
