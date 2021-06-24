100 years ago: Supervisors hold up sheriff’s bill for traveling expenses

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Chippewa Township, PA) The Chippewa Township Board of Supervisors held their second meeting of June tonight. The board approved the reappointment of Dan Olayer to the Property Maintenance Code Board of Appeals. The Board went on to make an amendment to Resolution 2021-5, which will raise the fee for door to door solicitors. The fee was raised from $25.00 to $50.00 per day. This amendment was followed by another, to the Chippewa Code of Ordinances Part 1 – 101. The additional amendment will change language to the existing ordinance which has been in place since 1984, and will allow residents to deny solicitors by placing no soliciting signs on their property if they choose to do so. The Police department reported 403 complaints handled and 199 calls received during May and the board approved their payment of bills at a total of $128,223.80.