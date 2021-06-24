Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

100 years ago: Supervisors hold up sheriff’s bill for traveling expenses

By Red Bluff Daily News
Red Bluff Daily News
 4 days ago

The board of supervisors is involved in another dispute over the question of salaries and traveling expenses of county officials and their assistants, making the third of a series of controversies which has developed during the last few days along this line. On top of the suit brought by G....

www.redbluffdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#100 Years Ago#Attorney General#Briefs#Superior Court#The Board Of Supervisors#Sheriff M O Ballard#Sheriff Ballard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Investigation
Related
Politicssweetwaternow.com

Coroner: ‘A state agency violates the public trust’

FREMONT COUNTY — Soon to retire Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen shared Thursday morning that he has spent several months attempting to resolve issues with Vital Records improperly changing death certificates. He has worked in conjunction with the Fremont County Civil Attorney and the State Attorney General’s Office. To date,...
San Benito County, CAbenitolink.com

San Benito County Supervisors hold on filling vacancy

Supervisor Mark Medina (middle) announced at the May 25 meeting he was resigning. Photo by Noe Magaña. This article was written by BenitoLink reporter intern Corissa King. In its June 8 meeting, the San Benito County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to wait until June 22 to decide whether to ask the governor to appoint a new District 1 supervisor to fill the seat vacated by Mark Medina.
Beaver County, PAbeavercountyradio.com

Chippewa Board of Supervisors Hold Meeting

(Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Curtis Walsh) (Chippewa Township, PA) The Chippewa Township Board of Supervisors held their second meeting of June tonight. The board approved the reappointment of Dan Olayer to the Property Maintenance Code Board of Appeals. The Board went on to make an amendment to Resolution 2021-5, which will raise the fee for door to door solicitors. The fee was raised from $25.00 to $50.00 per day. This amendment was followed by another, to the Chippewa Code of Ordinances Part 1 – 101. The additional amendment will change language to the existing ordinance which has been in place since 1984, and will allow residents to deny solicitors by placing no soliciting signs on their property if they choose to do so. The Police department reported 403 complaints handled and 199 calls received during May and the board approved their payment of bills at a total of $128,223.80.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Travel To Maryland Conference Debated By Supervisors

Sonora, CA — The first item that opinions were split on at today’s Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting was a proposal by Supervisor Jaron Brandon that he travel to a conference in Maryland. It is the annual National Association of Counties conference this July 9-12. The backstory is that Board Chair...
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

Grant lined up to pay for sheriff's vehicles

SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners addressed nearly two dozen agenda items June 8 during their first meeting of the month. Among these were a recent federal grant awarded to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and closure of a rural road outside Menlo. Sheriff vehicle grant. The Pacific County...
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Supervisors hold on debris agreement

SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake supervisors want to sign an interlocal agreement with Highlands County Government to clear debris if there’s another major hurricane. However, they have learned there might be some changes to the agreement, given that certain municipalities may still have concerns and that certain details of the agreement might change.
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Prosecutors failed to report data on arrests of victims and witnesses, despite requirement in state law

Two years ago, the Louisiana State Legislature passed a law requiring district attorneys to publicly report how often they use warrants to arrest witnesses and victims of crime for allegedly failing to cooperate with prosecutors. The reporting requirement was passed as part of a bill that also put tighter limits on the controversial warrants, called “material witness warrants,” by limiting their use against victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
Comal County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Comal County establishes first local mental health court in partnership with area agencies

Comal County Commissioners approved June 24 forming the Comal County Mental Health Court. Creating the court comes after local organizations, law enforcement agencies and political entities spoke in favor of establishing the program. The mental health court, under Comal County Court at Law 3, will hear criminal and civil cases, Comal County Court at Law 3 Judge Deborah Linnartz Wigington said.
Law EnforcementNew Jersey Globe

Opinion: NJ State PBA President On Fairness & Equality in Law Enforcement

There is an image of Justice, blindfolded and balancing her scales in Courts across the nation. It sends a message to every citizen that they are guaranteed fairness and equality under the law. New Jersey law enforcement officers swear an oath to ensure that balance is respected when they are asked to enforce the laws of our State.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Justice Thomas Decries "Contradictory and Unstable State" of Marijuana

The Supreme Court granted certiorari in two cases today, and summarily resolved two others: Lombardo v. St. Louis and Pakdel v. San Francisco. Here is today's Orders List. One case in which the Supreme Court denied certiorari was Standing Akimbo v. United States, in which the petitioners sought review of a lower court decision upholding IRS summonses seeking information concerning business expense deductions for a medical marijuana dispensary. Although medical marijuana is legal and regulated in many states, medical marijuana business owners may not take federal tax deductions for their business expenses, as their business "consists of trafficking in controlled substances" under federal law.
Lawmvariety.com

John Sablan Pangelinan wants court to dismiss $7.6M damages claims

JOHN Sablan Pangelinan has asked the CNMI Superior Court to dismiss the $7.6 million damages claims against him for interference in a Tanapag property probate. Pangelinan said plaintiffs’ “procrastination in getting their June 22, 2020 motion heard is evidence demonstrating their [lack] of emotional distress” and is “undeserving of any award.”
Public Safetyvirginialegacy.com

A Pinch of Crack Cocaine Will Earn You Maximum Sentence

Possession of cocaine, a banned substance in all states in the USA, is punished differently from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Under Code of Virginia § 54.1-3448 which is Virginia’s law, cocaine, opium, codeine, and oxycodone are listed as Schedule II banned substances. A recent ruling by the US Supreme Court passed...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Police accountability advocates disappointed by deal at Minnesota Capitol

Minnesotans pushing for police accountability called a public safety deal at the State Capitol a disappointment, while Republicans touted it as a way to help law enforcement do their job. Police will have new regulations on no-knock warrants and how they work with confidential informants under the agreement, and there...
Ohio Statestatenews.org

Ohio House Passes Controversial Bill On Police And Protestors

The Ohio House has passed a bill to include not following a police officer’s order or diverting an officer’s attention into obstruction of justice. Sponsors say will protect police officers and protestors, but opponents say it could create more problems between those groups and even endanger people. Sponsoring Rep. Shane...