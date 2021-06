Droughts have always come and gone in the American West, but this year we’re witnessing something completely different. Due to a 20-year-long stretch of consistent dryness, scientists are suggesting that the West is grappling with an emerging megadrought. Its effects are already being felt from Arizona to Washington with the U.S. Drought Monitor estimating that 57 million people are currently living in drought conditions. But what's more, concerning is that summer has yet to begin. With the hottest months of the year on the horizon, the conditions are only expected to get drier, reservoirs lower, and the threat of wildfires to increase to unprecedented levels.