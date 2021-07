From Disney’s Molasses Crackle Cookies to delicious coffee alternatives, it’s shaping up to be a great year for treats. Skittles jumped on the bandwagon too, teasing fans with the return of lime Skittles. While the brand is known for its innovation, coming up with items like Skittles Chewies, the latest product launch is less about taste and more about color—or the lack of it. Disclaimer: you won’t be able to pick out the worst Skittles flavors.