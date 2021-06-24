Neptune Plumbing in Bedford Heights hosting job fair Thursday

Ohio’s extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits ends Saturday so if you’re looking for a job, a local company is looking to expand while also giving back to the community.

Neptune Plumbing is hosting a community-wide open house from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in Bedford Heights.

The company is seeing a labor shortage in the skilled trades and is looking for service technicians.

The company will donate $5 to charity for every application received now through July 31.

Neptune Plumbing.

New hires will get a $1,000 hiring bonus, matched by a $1,000 donation to the local salvation army and Ronald McDonald House.

“Those are two organizations that we've had a longstanding relationship from a servicing standpoint, but also to organizations that just give back to the community. So we thought it was a perfect fit to kind of team up with them and be able to support them in all their efforts,” said Adam Wallenstein, co-president of Neptune Plumbing.

Experience is encouraged but does not disqualify a person from a position. If you can’t make it today, you can apply online here.

