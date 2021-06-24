The week in bankruptcies: H&K DJ and Event Services LLC.

STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT CHIPPEWA COUNTY NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Case No. 19-CV-000377 Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Plaintiff, vs. Joshua Ike a/k/a Joshua R. Ike and Jane Doe Ike a/k/a Katie Ike a/k/a Katelyn M. Ike Defendants. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on February 13, 2020 in the amount of $130,155.46 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier's check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier's check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court's confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold 'as is' and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: In the lobby of the Sheriff's Department in Chippewa Falls DESCRIPTION: LOT 1, CHIPPEWA COUNTY CERTIFIED SURVEY MAP NO. 4645 AS RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF CERTIFIED SURVEY MAPS ON PAGE 202-203 AS DOCUMENT NO. 862297, TOWN OF ANSON, CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WISCONSIN. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8009 210th St Cadott, WI 54727-5517 DATED: May 27, 2021 James L. Kowalczyk Chippewa County Sheriff Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-8404 Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. 6/24, 7/1, 7/8, LAC80210 WNAXLP.