The week in bankruptcies: H&K DJ and Event Services LLC.

 4 days ago
Columbus area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 9 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 13 percent increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

