Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Duluth Parks and Rec invites kids to Hawk Ridge hike

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRedhead Mountain Bike Park Grand Opening: 10 a.m. June 26, Minnesota Discovery Center, 1005 Discovery Drive, Chisholm. Ribbon-cutting at trailhead for grand opening of 25 miles of trails, 10 a.m.; open house, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; MDC museum access, sauna, giveaways, trolley rides, mini-golf, live music, vendors and documentary release of "Reclaimed" at MDC Theater all day. Concert featuring The Suburbs, 7 p.m., MDC amphitheater; tickets available at suemclean.com or call 800-514-3849.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnum, MN
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
Meadowlands, MN
City
Schroeder, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Cooke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Park#Parks And Recreation#Lake Trout#Mdc Museum#Mdc Theater#Suemclean Com#Thomson Cemetery Tour#Campfire Program#Black Bears#Hawk Ridge Summer#Chik Wauk Museum#Nature Center#Grand Marais#Soudan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell to Schumer, Pelosi: Don't hold bipartisan bill 'hostage'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday demanded that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) de-link a bipartisan infrastructure deal from a sweeping Democratic-only bill. McConnell’s statement is the first he’s made since President Biden walked back his pledge that he wouldn’t sign...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intense. Prolonged. Record-breaking. Unprecedented. Abnormal. Dangerous. That’s how the National Weather Service described the historic heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, pushing daytime temperatures into the triple digits, disrupting Olympic qualifying events and breaking all-time high temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat. Portland,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...